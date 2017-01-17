Kate Ritchie wears her wedding ring a...

Kate Ritchie wears her wedding ring amid divorce rumours

Show of defiance! Kate Ritchie wears her wedding ring during outing with her daughter amid rumours the radio star's marriage to Stuart Webb is over But in a show of defiance on Thursday, the Nova 96.9 radio host wore her wedding ring as she was pictured with daughter Mae. The 37-year-old showed little signs of stress as she walked hand-in-hand with her two-year-old along a Sydney street.

