Junior minister in Sri Lanka breaks a leg chasing cattle thieves
Jan 30, Colombo: A deputy minister of the Sri Lankan government has injured his leg in a daring chase after some cattle thieves, who were illegally transporting the animals in his electorate, reports from Colombo said. However, the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs and Wayamba Development Palitha Thewarapperuma was successful in nabbing the suspects and handing them over to the police.
