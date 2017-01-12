Japan to assist Sri Lanka to expand local production of pharmaceutical drugs
Jan 13, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Minister of Health Dr. Rajitha Senaratne says the manufacturing capacity of the State Pharmaceutical Corporation will be increased with the support of Japanese government to expand the local production of pharmaceutical drugs. Accordingly, a manufacturing facility will be constructed and equipped with modern machines and equipment at a cost of Rs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec 17
|jenny49
|1
|Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of...
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|1
|Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref...
|Aug '16
|The Age toilet poofs
|1
|Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|ugly smelly Tamule
|3
|Asylum seekers to EU should be kept on islands,... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|Court says Australia cannot force asylum seeker... (May '16)
|May '16
|Sambo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC