Japan to assist Sri Lanka to expand l...

Japan to assist Sri Lanka to expand local production of pharmaceutical drugs

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Colombo Page

Jan 13, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Minister of Health Dr. Rajitha Senaratne says the manufacturing capacity of the State Pharmaceutical Corporation will be increased with the support of Japanese government to expand the local production of pharmaceutical drugs. Accordingly, a manufacturing facility will be constructed and equipped with modern machines and equipment at a cost of Rs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec 17 jenny49 1
News Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... Nov '16 tomin cali 1
News Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide Oct '16 Wildchild 1
News Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... Aug '16 The Age toilet poofs 1
News Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 ugly smelly Tamule 3
News Asylum seekers to EU should be kept on islands,... (Jun '16) Jun '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News Court says Australia cannot force asylum seeker... (May '16) May '16 Sambo 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,352 • Total comments across all topics: 277,866,609

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC