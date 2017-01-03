Iranian refugees beaten by police out...

Iranian refugees beaten by police outside Australian-run refugee camp

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Al Bawaba

File photo of an injured Afghan refugee from an Australian detention facility in Manus Island being carried by two men after he was allegedly attacked by a group of Papua New Guinean men while out on a day release. Two Iranians, who have applied for refugee status in Australia , have been assaulted and severely beaten by police in Papua New Guinea , where Canberra runs refugee detention camps, an activist group says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec 17 jenny49 1
News Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... Nov '16 tomin cali 1
News Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide Oct '16 Wildchild 1
News Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... Aug '16 The Age toilet poofs 1
News Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 ugly smelly Tamule 3
News Asylum seekers to EU should be kept on islands,... (Jun '16) Jun '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News Court says Australia cannot force asylum seeker... (May '16) May '16 Sambo 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. General Motors
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,123 • Total comments across all topics: 277,595,509

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC