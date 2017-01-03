Iranian refugees beaten by police outside Australian-run refugee camp
File photo of an injured Afghan refugee from an Australian detention facility in Manus Island being carried by two men after he was allegedly attacked by a group of Papua New Guinean men while out on a day release. Two Iranians, who have applied for refugee status in Australia , have been assaulted and severely beaten by police in Papua New Guinea , where Canberra runs refugee detention camps, an activist group says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec 17
|jenny49
|1
|Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of...
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|1
|Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref...
|Aug '16
|The Age toilet poofs
|1
|Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|ugly smelly Tamule
|3
|Asylum seekers to EU should be kept on islands,... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|Court says Australia cannot force asylum seeker... (May '16)
|May '16
|Sambo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC