Inquiry into Manus needed

Inquiry into Manus needed

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

"Highly legalistic" motions are being used to stall the closure of the Manus Island regional processing centre, Hobart based lawyer Greg Barns said. A series of "highly legalistic" and "technical motions" are being used to delay the closure of the Manus Island regional processing centre, Hobart based barrister Greg Barns said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec 17 jenny49 1
News Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... Nov '16 tomin cali 1
News Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide Oct '16 Wildchild 1
News Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... Aug '16 The Age toilet poofs 1
News Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 ugly smelly Tamule 3
News Asylum seekers to EU should be kept on islands,... (Jun '16) Jun '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News Court says Australia cannot force asylum seeker... (May '16) May '16 Sambo 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,167 • Total comments across all topics: 277,551,833

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC