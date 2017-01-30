IMF analysis shows PNG has overstated its economic growth

Until last week, Papua New Guinea was the only country in the East Asia-Pacific region, and one of only a handful of countries worldwide, refusing to release its 2016 IMF Article IV report in which the International Monetary Fund assesses each country's economic health. The Bank of PNG offered six "critical issues" for refusing to release the IMF's review but recently changed its mind - KJ A JUSTreleased IMF report indicates the O'Neill government has overstated the growth rate in the PNG economy by 12.7% since its election in 2012.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asopa People.