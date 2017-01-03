Hundreds of mourners attend funeral of Lost Paradise music festival goer in Buradoo
'She was the epitome of elegance': Hundreds of mourners wear 'colour, pearls and RM Williams boots' to farewell student, 21, tragically killed by a falling tree branch at Lost Paradise music festival Miss Nixon was working for the festival when she was hit on the head by a falling tree branch on Wednesday Hundreds of mourners have turned up to farewell the female university student who died tragically when a tree branch fell on her at the Lost Paradise music festival.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec 17
|jenny49
|1
|Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of...
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|1
|Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref...
|Aug '16
|The Age toilet poofs
|1
|Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|ugly smelly Tamule
|3
|Asylum seekers to EU should be kept on islands,... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|Court says Australia cannot force asylum seeker... (May '16)
|May '16
|Sambo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC