Huawei contracted to help with construction of PNG's national transmission network

With Huawei having been contracted to assist with the construction of Papua New Guinea's National Transmission Network , which will stretch for 5,457km, it is understood that the coastal locations that will gain improved connectivity are: Vanimo, Wewak, Madang, Lae, Popondetta, Alotau, Kerema, Daru, Kimbe, Kavieng, Kokopo, Lorengau, Arawa and Port Moresby. With regards to the start of work, Mr van der Sluis was cited as saying: 'According to our headquarters in China, the project will start deployment in the second quarter of this year.'

