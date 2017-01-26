HIV/AIDS stigma remains a challenge t...

HIV/AIDS stigma remains a challenge to PNG churches

Wednesday

A CHRISTIAN leader in Papua New Guinea says the country's churches need to overcome discrimination and stigma to make a real difference in combating the HIV/AIDS epidemic. PNG has extremely high rates of the virus, with a prevalence rate of about 0.5%, according to a 2013 UN AIDS report.

Chicago, IL

