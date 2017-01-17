Government is so corrupt it neglects ...

Government is so corrupt it neglects its own highlands highway

20 hrs ago Read more: Asopa People

THE O'Neill-Dion Government has secured a loan amounting to K6 billion from Exim Bank of China to fix the Okuk Highlands Highway. This great highway is a lifeline for much of the economy of Papua New Guinea.

Chicago, IL

