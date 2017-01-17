Global LNG-Asian supply weighs on pri...

Global LNG-Asian supply weighs on prices, Europe firmer

Read more: Reuters

MILAN/SINGAPORE, Jan 20 Asian spot LNG prices fell sharply this week, with a pick up in supply forcing a Russian producer into accepting lower bids, while prices in southern Europe held firm. The Asian price of LNG for delivery in March fell to $8.00 per million British thermal units , traders said, 25 cents below last week.

