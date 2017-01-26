Gampaha District Divisional Secretariats protest against Deputy Minister Ranjan Ramanayake

Jan 30, Colombo: Administrative officials of Divisional Secretariats in Gampaha District staged a token strike today against Deputy Minister Ranjan Ramanayake who allegedly berated a female administrative service official over phone last week while intervening to prevent an environmental disaster. Ramanayake has allegedly verbally abused the Divulapitiya Divisional Secretary M.M.S Herath over an incident involving soil excavation that was taking place in the Akaragama area in Divulapitiya.

