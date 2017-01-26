Gampaha District Divisional Secretari...

Gampaha District Divisional Secretariats protest against Deputy Minister Ranjan Ramanayake

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Colombo Page

Jan 30, Colombo: Administrative officials of Divisional Secretariats in Gampaha District staged a token strike today against Deputy Minister Ranjan Ramanayake who allegedly berated a female administrative service official over phone last week while intervening to prevent an environmental disaster. Ramanayake has allegedly verbally abused the Divulapitiya Divisional Secretary M.M.S Herath over an incident involving soil excavation that was taking place in the Akaragama area in Divulapitiya.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec '16 jenny49 1
News Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... Nov '16 tomin cali 1
News Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide Oct '16 Wildchild 1
News Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... Aug '16 The Age toilet poofs 1
News Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 ugly smelly Tamule 2
News Asylum seekers to EU should be kept on islands,... (Jun '16) Jun '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News Court says Australia cannot force asylum seeker... (May '16) May '16 Sambo 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,171 • Total comments across all topics: 278,394,249

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC