Gampaha District Divisional Secretariats protest against Deputy Minister Ranjan Ramanayake
Jan 30, Colombo: Administrative officials of Divisional Secretariats in Gampaha District staged a token strike today against Deputy Minister Ranjan Ramanayake who allegedly berated a female administrative service official over phone last week while intervening to prevent an environmental disaster. Ramanayake has allegedly verbally abused the Divulapitiya Divisional Secretary M.M.S Herath over an incident involving soil excavation that was taking place in the Akaragama area in Divulapitiya.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec '16
|jenny49
|1
|Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of...
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|1
|Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref...
|Aug '16
|The Age toilet poofs
|1
|Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|ugly smelly Tamule
|2
|Asylum seekers to EU should be kept on islands,... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|Court says Australia cannot force asylum seeker... (May '16)
|May '16
|Sambo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC