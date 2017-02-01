Frank Gardner was evacuated from Papua New Guinea while filming new BBC documentary
Frank Gardner had to be evacuated from Papua New Guinea while filming a BBC documentary after being told he could have developed life-threatening sepsis. The BBC Security Correspondent was in a remote location when he discovered two pressure sores which were at risk of serious infection and considered to be potentially life threatening.
