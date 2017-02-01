Frank Gardner was evacuated from Papu...

Frank Gardner was evacuated from Papua New Guinea while filming new BBC documentary

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Radio Times

Frank Gardner had to be evacuated from Papua New Guinea while filming a BBC documentary after being told he could have developed life-threatening sepsis. The BBC Security Correspondent was in a remote location when he discovered two pressure sores which were at risk of serious infection and considered to be potentially life threatening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Radio Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec '16 jenny49 1
News Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... Nov '16 tomin cali 1
News Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide Oct '16 Wildchild 1
News Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... Aug '16 The Age toilet poofs 1
News Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 ugly smelly Tamule 2
News Asylum seekers to EU should be kept on islands,... (Jun '16) Jun '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News Court says Australia cannot force asylum seeker... (May '16) May '16 Sambo 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,724 • Total comments across all topics: 278,467,472

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC