Float planes provide 'flying ambulance' for remote PNG residents

There are only two runways in the vast Sepik River region of Papua New Guinea, and the Samaritan Aviation planes don't need either of them. The two Cessna 206 float planes can land on the many waterways of the Sepik floodplain, allowing Samaritan Aviation to provide a free air ambulance service for the people living along PNG's longest river and its many tributaries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.