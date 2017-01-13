Float planes provide 'flying ambulanc...

Float planes provide 'flying ambulance' for remote PNG residents

ABC News

There are only two runways in the vast Sepik River region of Papua New Guinea, and the Samaritan Aviation planes don't need either of them. The two Cessna 206 float planes can land on the many waterways of the Sepik floodplain, allowing Samaritan Aviation to provide a free air ambulance service for the people living along PNG's longest river and its many tributaries.

Chicago, IL

