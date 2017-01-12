Festive season brings more refugee cruelty, deaths
As the people on Manus Island prepared to see in the New Year, drunken immigration officials and police beat up asylum seekers who were then taken into police custody and denied food and medical treatment. PNG politician Ronny Knight responded by tweeting "They deserved what they got".
