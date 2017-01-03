FARC peace deal in jeopardy if U.S. lawmakers block funds committed by Obama

President Juan Manuel Santos won the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to halt the country's long civil war, but Colombians still distrust his peace treaty with the FARC rebels. more > The U.S. Congress will insist on major changes to Colombia's controversial peace deal with leftist rebels before approving funds committed by President Obama to support the process, according to senior congressional sources who say that key officials of the incoming Trump administration share their skepticism.

