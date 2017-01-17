Election interference by government will weaken democracy
PAPUA New Guinea's deputy opposition leader Sam Basil has said he is "gravely concerned" at government action to delay and change conditions around this year's national elections due in May. Mr Basil has also questioned the role of electoral commissioner Patilus Gamato in independently overseeing the success of the elections. "Mr Gamato must be able to explain his advice to the National Executive Council that provided the inspiration for these major proposed changes to election laws," he said.
