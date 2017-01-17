Election interference by government w...

Election interference by government will weaken democracy

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Asopa People

PAPUA New Guinea's deputy opposition leader Sam Basil has said he is "gravely concerned" at government action to delay and change conditions around this year's national elections due in May. Mr Basil has also questioned the role of electoral commissioner Patilus Gamato in independently overseeing the success of the elections. "Mr Gamato must be able to explain his advice to the National Executive Council that provided the inspiration for these major proposed changes to election laws," he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asopa People.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec '16 jenny49 1
News Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... Nov '16 tomin cali 1
News Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide Oct '16 Wildchild 1
News Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... Aug '16 The Age toilet poofs 1
News Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 ugly smelly Tamule 3
News Asylum seekers to EU should be kept on islands,... (Jun '16) Jun '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News Court says Australia cannot force asylum seeker... (May '16) May '16 Sambo 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,285 • Total comments across all topics: 278,020,899

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC