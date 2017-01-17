'El Chapo' appears in a U.S. court for the first time, pleads not guilty - Fri, 20 Jan 2017 PST

'El Chapo' appears in a U.S. court fo...

'El Chapo' appears in a U.S. court for the first time, pleads not guilty

Accused drug lord Joaqumn "El Chapo" Guzman appeared in a U.S. court here for the first time Friday, pleading not guilty to the charges against him as prosecutors revealed in stunning detail how they intend to build and prove their case. Guzman, dressed in dark blue prison garb, said, "Yes, sir," in Spanish as a judge asked questions about whether he understood the charges against him.

