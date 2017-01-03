Dutton confident in PNG authorities a...

Dutton confident in PNG authorities after asylum seeker assault reports

Immigration Minister Peter Dutton says he has complete confidence in Papua New Guinea's authorities after reports asylum seekers were arrested and assaulted by PNG police and immigration officers on New Year's Eve. Mr Dutton's comments follow those from a PNG politician who has justified the actions of police, which allegedly left the two Iranian men with numerous broken bones .

