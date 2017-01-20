Domestic violence attack inspires PNG...

Domestic violence attack inspires PNG man to tackle the 'pandemic'

A Papua New Guinean man who intervened to help a woman who was violently attacked by her husband with a machete says it has inspired him to get more involved in domestic violence cases, an issue that has been described as "pandemic" in the Pacific nation by Australian authorities. On Christmas Day, Brigita Mombi who lives in a settlement outside Port Moresby, was reportedly chased by her husband for a kilometre and slashed with a metre-long bush knife following an argument between her and her husband's second wife.

Chicago, IL

