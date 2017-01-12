Conservative leadership candidate retells Vladimir Putin's...
Have you heard the one about the Russian hunter who intimidates a fisherman by murdering people who stand in his way? The Calgary MP and Conservative Party leadership candidate has been promoting a Facebook Live event in which he promised to "dish on his hilarious encounter with Vladimir Putin." According to Obhrai, the hilarity began when he found himself sitting around a table with the prime minister of Malaysia, the president of Vietnam, the president of Papua New Guinea, and none other than Putin, himself, during the APEC summit in Bali, Indonesia, in 2013.
