Class ring lost by WWII vet 73 years ago returned to family

The family of a deceased World War II veteran from New Jersey has been reunited with his 1938 class ring, lost 73 years ago while he was serving in the South Pacific. This Aug. 31, 2016, photo provided by John Hocknull shows deceased World War II veteran Edward J. Dodds' 1938 class ring from Audubon High School in Audubon, N.J., lost more than 70 years ago while he served in the South Pacific and unearthed in 2013 by Liam Ngahan in a farmer's field in Papua New Guinea.

