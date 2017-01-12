Call for Manus inquiry to look at death
Federal Labor will push for parliament to examine the circumstances of a refugee's death amid questions about the adequacy of medical treatment in detention on Manus Island. Sudanese man Faysal Ishak Ahmed, 27, died in Brisbane on Christmas Eve after being airlifted from Papua New Guinea where he sought medical care at the detention centre's clinic.
