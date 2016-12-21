Cabinet papers: Populist Wingti had Oz government worried
IN 1992-93, 18 years after independence, Papua New Guinea was starting to cut ties with Australia and the Keating government was struggling with ways to maintain the relationship. Just released Australian cabinet papers for 1992-93 reveal Australia's view of PNG prime minister Paias Wingti as trying to diversify foreign and commercial relations away from Australia, under the banner of "Look North".
