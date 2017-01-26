Bubble hotel means guests can sleep under stars in luxury

From locals doing the 'Tehran twist' to students sporting mullets and miniskirts: Fascinating photos reveal life in Iran before the 1979 revolution Is this Britain's loveliest B&B? Inside the luxurious 16th-century Cotswolds cottage where guests are disturbed only by the gentle thud of apples falling in the orchard Is this India's best kept travel secret? Stunning ten-hour railway ride through the Himalayas crosses 950 ornate bridges and costs ONLY 41p A $1.6m diamond-studded cake and a $1,000 BAGEL: The most ludicrously expensive food around the world revealed Strictly BATTY about the Maldives: Dancer Karen Clifton is blown away by the sunny islands - and makes some unusual new pals Our brilliant bird-brained jungle quest: Explorer Benedict Allen and wheelchair-bound reporter Frank Gardner hunt for the elusive bird of paradise in Papua New Guinea From freezing sheets to sleeping on the ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.