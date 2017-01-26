Benedict Allen and Frank Gardner head to Papua New Guinea

Want to own your own slice of paradise? A private Caribbean island with two cabins, mangroves and Leonardo Di Caprio as a neighbour could be yours for A 400,000 All the family, everything to do and all inclusive! Neilson's Phokia beach club makes for a sporty Turkish getaway The Forbidden Forest featuring a life-sized Aragog and Buckbeak opens up for Harry Potter fans at the Warner Brothers Studio Tour Andermatt is back on the map thanks to this lavish five-star hotel - and daredevils will love the thrilling slopes Minnie Mouse's biggest fan! One-year-old girl is left open-mouthed in wonder after meeting her Disney 'hero' for the first time in heartwarming video clip We're in for a ruff flight! Japanese airline now allows passengers to travel with their dogs in the main cabin Could you recognise the flag of your COUNTY? Take a look at these colourful British banners and test your ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.