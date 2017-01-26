'Be Bold For Change' - PNG's women writers are already there
THE theme for International Women's Day to be celebrated on Wednesday 8 March is for women to #BeBoldForChange - and, through their contributions to My Walk to Equality , nearly 50 Papua New Guinean women writers have shown they already had this at heart. And, as the Oil Search Foundation, Allen's Legal, Paga Hill Development Company and other organisations in PNG, rally to the cause of purchasing the book or otherwise supporting its marketing, it's clear that the call for action is beginning to gain momentum.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Asopa People.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec '16
|jenny49
|1
|Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of...
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|1
|Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref...
|Aug '16
|The Age toilet poofs
|1
|Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|ugly smelly Tamule
|2
|Asylum seekers to EU should be kept on islands,... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|Court says Australia cannot force asylum seeker... (May '16)
|May '16
|Sambo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC