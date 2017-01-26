'Be Bold For Change' - PNG's women wr...

'Be Bold For Change' - PNG's women writers are already there

Saturday

THE theme for International Women's Day to be celebrated on Wednesday 8 March is for women to #BeBoldForChange - and, through their contributions to My Walk to Equality , nearly 50 Papua New Guinean women writers have shown they already had this at heart. And, as the Oil Search Foundation, Allen's Legal, Paga Hill Development Company and other organisations in PNG, rally to the cause of purchasing the book or otherwise supporting its marketing, it's clear that the call for action is beginning to gain momentum.

Chicago, IL

