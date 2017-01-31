BBC's Frank Gardner was evacuated from Papua New Guinea

My jungle shoot sepsis scare, by BBC's Frank Gardner: Security correspondent was evacuated by helicopter from Papua New Guinea after sores turned septic He survived being shot six times by a terrorist gang in Saudi Arabia - but a recent trip to fulfil a childhood dream saw Frank Gardner facing life-threatening wounds once again. The BBC 's security correspondent, who has been wheelchair-bound since being shot in 2004, had been filming a wildlife documentary in Papua New Guinea when he developed serious pressure sores.

