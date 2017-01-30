Baia crocodile swims with pig in its jaws
Pulled pork! Drone footage captures huge salt water crocodile swimming along a coral reef with a whole PIG between its jaws Incredible drone footage has captured a huge salt water crocodile swimming along a coral reef with a whole pig between its jaws. The beast was spotted cruising along the coast of Baia in Papua New Guinea with its tasty treat locked firmly in its gnashers.
