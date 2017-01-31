Australian PM says not sure how many ...

Australian PM says not sure how many refugees US will accept

CANBERRA, Australia - Australia's prime minister on Wednesday would not say how many refugees from Pacific island camps would be resettled in the United States after President Donald Trump's administration said "extreme vetting" would be used to check their cases. Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said that Trump had agreed during a weekend telephone conversation to keep an Obama administration promise to resettle an undisclosed number of mostly Muslim refugees.

Chicago, IL

