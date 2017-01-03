Australia, Papua New Guinea Team-Up t...

Australia, Papua New Guinea Team-Up to fight illegal fishing

Tuesday Jan 3 Read more: Marine News

The Australian Border Force and the Papua New Guinea Defence Force Maritime Element conducted a PNG Government led joint patrol to identify and intercept Vietnamese illegal fishing vessels operating in the vicinity of Budi Budi Island in Milne Bay. The ABF's Maritime Border Command received a request from the PNG Defence Force Maritime Element for assistance in detecting and intercepting Vietnamese vessels suspected of illegally fishing in PNG waters.

