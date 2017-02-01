Australia bankrolls PNG summit costs

Australia bankrolls PNG summit costs

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: ABC News

Australian taxpayers are on track to pay at least a third of the costs of Papua New Guinea's ambitious plan to host next year's APEC summit to stave off rising Chinese influence in the poverty-stricken nation. Confirmation this week that 73 Australian Federal Police officers will remain in PNG until the end of the November 2018 leaders' meeting marks the beginning of a series of commitments covering security, diplomatic support, advisory roles, intelligence services and immigration processes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec '16 jenny49 1
News Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... Nov '16 tomin cali 1
News Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide Oct '16 Wildchild 1
News Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... Aug '16 The Age toilet poofs 1
News Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 ugly smelly Tamule 2
News Asylum seekers to EU should be kept on islands,... (Jun '16) Jun '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News Court says Australia cannot force asylum seeker... (May '16) May '16 Sambo 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,796 • Total comments across all topics: 278,434,134

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC