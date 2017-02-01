Australia bankrolls PNG summit costs

Australian taxpayers are on track to pay at least a third of the costs of Papua New Guinea's ambitious plan to host next year's APEC summit to stave off rising Chinese influence in the poverty-stricken nation. Confirmation this week that 73 Australian Federal Police officers will remain in PNG until the end of the November 2018 leaders' meeting marks the beginning of a series of commitments covering security, diplomatic support, advisory roles, intelligence services and immigration processes.

