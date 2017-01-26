Asia TOPA 2017: Your guide to Melbour...

Asia TOPA 2017: Your guide to Melbourne's new international arts festival

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

Melbourne loves to claim it's the cultural capital of Australia but the truth is many of the city's stages and galleries are whitewashed. This summer, however, our biggest arts institutions open their doors to performers and artists from Papua New Guinea to Pakistan, in the first Asia Triennial of Performing Arts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec '16 jenny49 1
News Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... Nov '16 tomin cali 1
News Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide Oct '16 Wildchild 1
News Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... Aug '16 The Age toilet poofs 1
News Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 ugly smelly Tamule 2
News Asylum seekers to EU should be kept on islands,... (Jun '16) Jun '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News Court says Australia cannot force asylum seeker... (May '16) May '16 Sambo 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Iran
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,811 • Total comments across all topics: 278,375,002

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC