Asia TOPA 2017: Your guide to Melbourne's new international arts festival
Melbourne loves to claim it's the cultural capital of Australia but the truth is many of the city's stages and galleries are whitewashed. This summer, however, our biggest arts institutions open their doors to performers and artists from Papua New Guinea to Pakistan, in the first Asia Triennial of Performing Arts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec '16
|jenny49
|1
|Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of...
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|1
|Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref...
|Aug '16
|The Age toilet poofs
|1
|Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|ugly smelly Tamule
|2
|Asylum seekers to EU should be kept on islands,... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|Court says Australia cannot force asylum seeker... (May '16)
|May '16
|Sambo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC