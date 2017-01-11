Anger in Papua New Guinea town after ...

Anger in Papua New Guinea town after deadly truck crash

Relatives of 13 people killed in a truck accident in Papua New Guinea's Oro province have brought the town of Popondetta to a standstill. Business houses, shops and other essential services shut down yesterday when the families marched into town armed with bush knives and other weapons, as news of Monday's accident spread.

