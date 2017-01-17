'Absolutely offensive' - Skegness ran...

'Absolutely offensive' - Skegness ranked alongside Syrian warzone

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: Skegness Standard

A list of the 'world's worst' holiday destinations that ranks Skegness alongside a Syrian warzone is beyond insulting, according to the Mayor. The controversial roll call of shame features the top 11 worst resorts on the planet and ranks Skegness alongside North Korean tyrant Kim Jong-un 's Pyongyang and war torn Damascus in Syria, according to the Mirror.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Skegness Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec '16 jenny49 1
News Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... Nov '16 tomin cali 1
News Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide Oct '16 Wildchild 1
News Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... Aug '16 The Age toilet poofs 1
News Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 ugly smelly Tamule 2
News Asylum seekers to EU should be kept on islands,... (Jun '16) Jun '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News Court says Australia cannot force asylum seeker... (May '16) May '16 Sambo 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,851 • Total comments across all topics: 278,104,489

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC