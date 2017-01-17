'Absolutely offensive' - Skegness ranked alongside Syrian warzone
A list of the 'world's worst' holiday destinations that ranks Skegness alongside a Syrian warzone is beyond insulting, according to the Mayor. The controversial roll call of shame features the top 11 worst resorts on the planet and ranks Skegness alongside North Korean tyrant Kim Jong-un 's Pyongyang and war torn Damascus in Syria, according to the Mirror.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Skegness Standard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec '16
|jenny49
|1
|Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of...
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|1
|Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref...
|Aug '16
|The Age toilet poofs
|1
|Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|ugly smelly Tamule
|2
|Asylum seekers to EU should be kept on islands,... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|Court says Australia cannot force asylum seeker... (May '16)
|May '16
|Sambo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC