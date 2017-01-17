ABS issued operator licences for Papua New Guinea
ABS has been granted the Network, Applications and Gateway Operator licences to serve Papua New Guinea from the National Information and Communications Technology Authority . The licences awarded will allow ABS to operate as a telecom operator as well as a satellite service provider.
