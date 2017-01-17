ABS issued operator licences for Papu...

ABS issued operator licences for Papua New Guinea

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: Advanced-television.com

ABS has been granted the Network, Applications and Gateway Operator licences to serve Papua New Guinea from the National Information and Communications Technology Authority . The licences awarded will allow ABS to operate as a telecom operator as well as a satellite service provider.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Advanced-television.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec 17 jenny49 1
News Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... Nov '16 tomin cali 1
News Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide Oct '16 Wildchild 1
News Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... Aug '16 The Age toilet poofs 1
News Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 ugly smelly Tamule 3
News Asylum seekers to EU should be kept on islands,... (Jun '16) Jun '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News Court says Australia cannot force asylum seeker... (May '16) May '16 Sambo 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Syria
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Iran
  4. General Motors
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,674 • Total comments across all topics: 277,983,275

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC