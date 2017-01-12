A chance judicial encounter in remote...

A chance judicial encounter in remote Papua New Guinea

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: Asopa People

PAPUA New Guinea's remote Hela province, in the north-central part of the country's southern highlands, is home to the indigenous Huli tribal clan of hunter-gatherers. It's also the only place in the world where you will find the King of Saxony bird of paradise, and a plethora of other winged wonders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asopa People.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec 17 jenny49 1
News Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... Nov '16 tomin cali 1
News Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide Oct '16 Wildchild 1
News Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... Aug '16 The Age toilet poofs 1
News Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 ugly smelly Tamule 3
News Asylum seekers to EU should be kept on islands,... (Jun '16) Jun '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News Court says Australia cannot force asylum seeker... (May '16) May '16 Sambo 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,655 • Total comments across all topics: 277,840,997

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC