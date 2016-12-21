Will 2017 be the year PNG subverts its social media?

ON THE eve of the new year - which is 2017 not 1984 - Papua New Guinea's cumbersomely named 'National Information and Communications Technology Authority', NICTA - continued its surreptitious assault on the nation's freedom of speech. According to its own propaganda, NICTA is "taking steps towards addressing the gross misuse and abuse of social media in Papua New Guinea".

