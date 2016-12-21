Visiting Chinese medical team complet...

Visiting Chinese medical team completes 503 cataract surgeries in Sri Lanka

Friday

Dec 23, Colombo: A visiting Chinese medical team has successfully completed 503 cataract surgeries in Sri Lanka as part of their first overseas charitable mission. During the one-month operation from November 20, the Chinese doctors have conducted cataract surgeries for 503 low income Sri Lankan patients, helping them successfully recover their eyesight.

Chicago, IL

