Vigil for refugee outside Dutton's office
Refugee advocates will hold a vigil outside Federal Immigration Minister Peter Dutton's office for an asylum seeker who died in Brisbane on Christmas Eve. Faysal Ishak Ahmed, 27, died at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital on Saturday after being airlifted from Manus Island in Papua New Guinea the day before.
