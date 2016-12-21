Ups & downs of the first collection of women's writing
EDITED by Rashmii Amoah Bell, My Walk to Equality, the first ever collection of women's writing from Papua New Guinea, has entered the final stages of production. The book, of more than 200 pages, is published by Pukpuk Publications and will be launched in Port Moresby and Brisbane in March.
