Two-day dengue prevention program to begin at schools today
Dec 27, Colombo: A two-day Dengue Prevention program will commence today to inspect all the school premises island-wide prior to the beginning of the school term in the New Year, the Government Information Department said. The program is implemented by the National Dengue Prevention Unit of the Ministry of Health in collaboration with the Ministry of Education.
