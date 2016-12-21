The sad story of Investigation Task F...

The sad story of Investigation Task Force Sweep

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Asopa People

A LETTER to prime minister Peter O'Neill on the morning of 16 June 2014 started off what would become the most controversial anti-corruption story in the history of Papua New Guinea. Then police commissioner Tom Kulunga requested that O'Neill attend a police interview on allegations of fraud regarding payments of an estimated K71 million by the State to a national law firm, Paul Paraka Lawyers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asopa People.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec 17 jenny49 1
News Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... Nov '16 tomin cali 1
News Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide Oct '16 Wildchild 1
News Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... Aug '16 The Age toilet poofs 1
News Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 ugly smelly Tamule 3
News Asylum seekers to EU should be kept on islands,... (Jun '16) Jun '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News Court says Australia cannot force asylum seeker... (May '16) May '16 Sambo 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Ebola
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,689 • Total comments across all topics: 277,259,832

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC