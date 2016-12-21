The sad story of Investigation Task Force Sweep

A LETTER to prime minister Peter O'Neill on the morning of 16 June 2014 started off what would become the most controversial anti-corruption story in the history of Papua New Guinea. Then police commissioner Tom Kulunga requested that O'Neill attend a police interview on allegations of fraud regarding payments of an estimated K71 million by the State to a national law firm, Paul Paraka Lawyers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asopa People.