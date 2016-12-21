The genera Chiastocaulon, Cryptoplagiochila and Pedinophyllum (Plagiochilaceae) in Australia
Matt A. M. Renner A D , Margaret M. Heslewood A , Simon D. F. Patzak B , Alfons SchA fer-Verwimp C and Jochen Heinrichs B B Ludwig Maximilian University, Faculty of Biology, Department of Biology and Geobio-Center, Menzinger StraAYe 67, D-80638 Munich, Germany. Australian Systematic Botany 29 358-402 http://dx.doi.org/10.1071/SB16029 Submitted: 15 July 2016 Accepted: 2 November 2016 Published: 22 December 2016 Molecular and morphological data support the recognition of seven species of Chiastocaulon in Australia, of which four, namely C. braunianum and C. geminifolium comb.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CSIRO Publishing.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec 17
|jenny49
|1
|Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of...
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|1
|Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref...
|Aug '16
|The Age toilet poofs
|1
|Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|ugly smelly Tamule
|3
|Asylum seekers to EU should be kept on islands,... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|Court says Australia cannot force asylum seeker... (May '16)
|May '16
|Sambo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC