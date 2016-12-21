Tania's vivid imagery complements 'My Walk to Equality'
WITH submissions to the historic My Walk to Equality anthology about to close on 31 December, the project team is in the final stages of cataloguing and editing what we have received. Phil Fitzpatrick of Pukpuk Publications has commenced the process of compiling the master copy of the first collection of Papua New Guinean women's writing in preparation for publication in early February.
