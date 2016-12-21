Sri Lanka's expressways earn record i...

Sri Lanka's expressways earn record income on Christmas Eve

Dec 25, Colombo: Single-day income from Sri Lanka's toll expressways reached a record on Saturday totaling over Rs. 28 million according to an official of the Road Development Authority .

