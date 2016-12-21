Sri Lankan President says government ...

Sri Lankan President says government will ensure impartiality and...

Dec 19, Colombo:

Dec 19, Colombo: Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena said today that his government, without limiting the good governance concept to the banners, will ensure the impartiality and the democracy to prevail in all fields including the judiciary and public service. Speaking at the Annual Conference of Judges held at the Pegasus Reef Hotel in Wattala on Monday, the President said by studying the past few decades everyone can see how the Executive influenced the Judiciary and this government should fulfill its responsibility to ensure the impartiality and the independence of the Judiciary.

Chicago, IL

