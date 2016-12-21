Southen Nevada Christmas Tree Recycling Underway

The annual Christmas tree recycling program in Southern Nevada, hosted by UNLV and the Springs Preserve, begins today and runs through January 15. Trees are being accepted at more than 30 drop-off locations from Boulder City to Summerlin, and Southern Highlands to North Las Vegas. Officials say almost 200,000 trees have been recycled since the program began in 2001, including more than 20,000 last year.

