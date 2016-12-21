Send his body home: dead detainee's f...

Send his body home: dead detainee's family

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: NEWS.com.au

The devastated family of a Sudanese refugee who died after falling ill while in detention on Manus Island are demanding the Australian government return his body. Faysal Ishak Ahmed, 27, died at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital on Saturday after being airlifted the day before from Manus Island in Papua New Guinea where he had apparently been ill for more than six months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec 17 jenny49 1
News Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... Nov '16 tomin cali 1
News Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide Oct '16 Wildchild 1
News Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... Aug '16 The Age toilet poofs 1
News Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 ugly smelly Tamule 3
News Asylum seekers to EU should be kept on islands,... (Jun '16) Jun '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News Court says Australia cannot force asylum seeker... (May '16) May '16 Sambo 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,247 • Total comments across all topics: 277,361,277

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC