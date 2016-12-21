Road accident in Northern Sri Lanka k...

Road accident in Northern Sri Lanka kills 11

Sunday Dec 18

Dec 17, Colombo: Eleven passengers were killed and another five were wounded Saturday when a van and a bus collided on the highway in Sri Lanka's North, police said. A van travelling to Jaffna collided with a Sri Lanka Transport Board bus plying towards Colombo on the main A-9 highway at Chavakachcheri in Jaffna, the police said.

